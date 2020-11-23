UK government to propose digital 'freedom pass' that allows heavily-tested citizens in public life | 22 Nov 2020 | The UK government plans to provide the rather dystopian-sounding digital "freedom passes" to people who test negative for COVID twice in a week. The plan is an attempt to "allow" people a shot at a "normal life" before a vaccine becomes available. The government is still working on the plan. Once it comes into effect, people who test negative for COVID will be given a document that will allow them to move around in public with no issue. People who earn the pass will be allowed to move about mask-less and even attend social gatherings with friends and family without having to observe social distancing. According to sources, the "freedom pass" could be stored in smartphones. "They will allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter, or an app," a source close to the issue told The Telegraph... Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, said: "We should do the same [as Slovakia] in the UK, using the NHS COVID-19 app to record who has been tested and who has received the vaccine." [We're nearing the point where some might feel it's time to ponder the solutions offered by the protagonists in the 2005 movie V for Vendetta.]