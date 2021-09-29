UK Government Report: Vast Majority of Delta Variant Deaths Are VACCINATED People, Not Unvaccinated People --These are the government's own numbers | 28 Sept 2021 | A Public Health England Technical briefing released in September 2021 entitled "SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England" has some findings that do not bode well for vaccine supporters. The numbers show vaccinated people contracted and died of the so-called "Delta" variant of Coronavirus at a far greater rate than unvaccinated people between February 1, 2021, and September 12, 2021. During the time period in question, unvaccinated people reportedly accounted for 257,357 Delta cases out of 593,572 total Delta cases (approximately 43 percent), and 722 out of 2,542 Delta deaths (approximately 28 percent) "within 28 days of positive specimen date." What does that mean? It means that the vast majority of Delta deaths in England during this period occurred among vaccinated people, NOT unvaccinated people.