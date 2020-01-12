UK Govt to Roll Out 'Vaccine Stamps' in Passports by Next Year - Report | 30 Nov 2020 | The British government is reportedly set to introduce vaccine stamps in passports by next year for those who have been inoculated against the coronavirus from China, ostensibly to boost the travel industry. The vaccine stamps are being worked on by the Department for Transport (DfT), as airline bosses throughout the world look to make such restrictions mandatory for travelling. A supporter of the passport stamps, Conservative MP James Sunderland, told The Telegraph: "Pets need a vaccination passport when travelling between the UK and Europe and this would be a fantastic way of ensuring freedom of movement for people too." [Hopefully, no one will comply with this insanity and everyone will refuse the deadly Gates/Fauci vaccine.]