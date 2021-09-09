UK health secretary confirms 12-15-year-olds could be vaccinated against parents' will | 9 Sept 2021 | The U.K. Health Secretary has confirmed that adolescents aged 12-15 will be able to override parental consent in order to receive COVID jabs, echoing a statement made on Sunday by the British Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment. U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Wednesday that in case children aged 12-15 wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against their parents' will, they will be able to do so, provided they are deemed "competent enough to make that decision." This comes just a few days after the British Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, 54, gave conflicting statements on parental consent for the vaccination of 12-15-year-olds.