UK hopes Ukraine will keep fighting - media --The US, Germany, and France may push Ukraine into ending the fighting early -- and the UK is reportedly concerned | 1 April 2022 | Britain wants Ukraine and Russia to keep on fighting until Kiev scores a military victory, an alleged government source, cited on Thursday by The Times, has indicated. London is concerned that Kiev's other Western backers might push it into settling for peace too soon... "Some of our allies may be too eager for [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] to settle," the source said, referring to France, Germany, and the US. "We think Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position militarily before those talks can take place." London believes there must not be an "easy off-ramp" for Moscow, and urges that the sanctions be intensified "until all Russian forces have left Ukraine, including Crimea," the newspaper reported. Crimea broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after the democratically elected government in Kiev was overthrown in a violent coup. Moscow says Crimea is a part of its territory and considers its status settled.