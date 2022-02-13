U.K Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa Fever | 11 Feb 2022 | One patient in Bedfordshire has died from a confirmed case of the Ebola-like virus Lassa fever, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. In a statement on Friday, the agency said the individual died as they confirmed the case of the acute viral illness, which is endemic in parts of West Africa. It comes as the third case of the potentially fatal infectious disease to be confirmed in recent days after the discovery of two cases in the east of England on Wednesday.