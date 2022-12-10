UK intelligence plotted Crimean Bridge bombing - The Grayzone --Months ago, British operatives reportedly studied ways to blow up the strategic bridge | 11 Oct 2022 | UK intelligence officials apparently commissioned a study in April examining ways to blow up Russia's Crimea Bridge, The Grayzone has reported. The secret plot was drawn up at the request of senior British Army intelligence operative Chris Donnelly, the Grayzone reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents and correspondence that the investigative journalism outlet obtained from an unidentified source. The stated goal was to destroy the bridge to cut off a key Russian supply route, isolate military forces in Crimea and temporarily block maritime access to the Sea of Azov. The attack roadmap was titled, "Audacious: Support for Ukraine Maritime Raiding Operations," and it was produced by UK military veteran Hugh Ward, according to the documents obtained by Grayzone.