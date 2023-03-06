UK math teacher fired for misgendering after saying 'well done, girls' to female students --Sutcliffe was also accused [!] of showing a PragerU video to his class which featured a conservative commentator discussing masculinity | 3 June 2023 | The United Kingdom government has permanently banned a mathematics teacher from teaching after finding him "guilty" of "misgendering" a student and expressing Christian views in class, Fox News reports. Joshua Sutcliffe, 32, was found guilty of "unacceptable professional conduct" and "bringing the teaching profession into disrepute" following a review by the Department of Education's Teaching Regulation Agency ("TRA"). Sutcliffe said that the school administration placed him on leave after he congratulated two students, both biological females, for their exceptional work in solving a math problem in class. He recalled saying, "Well done, girls!" to the two students, but to his dismay, one of them reportedly does not identify as a female. "And that in her mind was a misgendering," Sutcliffe told Fox News... [Also,] Sutcliffe showed a PragerU video to his class which featured conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey discussing masculinity. He denies showing this video in class and said that he recommended it to students to watch at home on their own accord.