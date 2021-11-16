UK must be ready for war with Russia, says armed forces chief --Nick Carter says Russia has become bigger threat in eastern Europe, but he doesn't think it wants 'hot war' | 14 Nov 2021 | The outgoing head of the UK's armed forces has said the military will have to be ready for war with Russia after recent tensions in eastern Europe, but he does not believe Vladimir Putin really wants "hot war" with the West. Gen Sir Nick Carter said Russia [!?!] was now a greater threat in eastern Europe than it was when he started in the role eight years ago, as he gave a series of interviews before his departure as chief of the defence staff at the end of the month. He said he "distinctly hoped" there would not be a war with Russia and he did not believe the country wanted a physical war, but Nato would have to be ready.