UK 'overestimates' coronavirus death toll - study | 17 July 2020 | Britain ordered an urgent review Friday into how coronavirus deaths are counted after a study suggested health authorities are overestimating the toll by counting people who died long after recovering. More than 45,000 deaths have been recorded in patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain and many more died without being tested, making the country's outbreak the deadliest in Europe. But an article for Oxford University's Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine revealed a "statistical flaw" in the way data is gathered by the public health agency in England. Authors Yoon K Loke and Carl Heneghan said that in compiling death data, Public Health England simply checks its list of lab-confirmed cases against a central register of deaths to see whether they are still alive.