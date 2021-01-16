UK Police Chief: 'Now Is Really Not the Time' for Freedom of Speech, Right to Assembly | 16 Jan 2021 | The chief constable of Dorset Police has urged lockdown protesters to accept that "now is really not the time" for freedom of speech and the right to assembly. Chief Constable James Vaughan was speaking after the controversial arrest of two women for, seemingly, being recorded leaving home more than once and "sitting on a bench," in an incident the police now allege was "stage-managed" by lockdown protesters, as one of the women is a Covid sceptic -- although she denies any pre-planning. "We appealed to them [the protesters] last weekend to say: 'Look guys, we respect your right to freedom of speech and right to assembly but now is really not the time, it is too dangerous. Please don't come, we have got other things we need to do,'" said the chief constable in comments to The Telegraph.