UK proposes sending troops to counter Russia | 9 Feb 2022 | The UK will offer the US-led NATO to increase the number of British troops in Estonia, deploy additional Royal Air Force (RAF) jets to Southern Europe and Royal Navy ships to Eastern Mediterranean at the upcoming meeting between PM Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The new military package will be officially presented on Thursday, during a visit by Johnson to the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, 10 Downing Street has announced on the eve of the trip. The proposed military build-up near Russia’s borders would be conducted in the name of "protecting" NATO allies.