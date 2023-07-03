UK school blasted for replacing girls' bathroom mirrors with 'provocative' posters: 'Very medieval' | 7 March 2023 | A school in Worcester, England, has come under fire for replacing mirrors in the girls' bathroom with "motivational" posters featuring messages about beauty. The head teacher of Christopher Whitehead Language College had mirrors replaced with quotes like, "Beauty is nothing without brains" and "Dear girls, Makeup is a harmful drug. Once you start using it, you’ll feel ugly without it." "If all girls started wearing no makeup and comfortable clothes, guys would have no choice but to fall for girls because of natural beauty," another poster read. The posters peeved parents who argued the signs were sending the wrong message... Journalist Ateh Jewel argued on Britain's This Morning in response to the school controversy: "Makeup is not the problem. Makeup is about expressing yourself, being joyful...Those slogans are very medieval about attracting a mate. Makeup and beauty and wellness is about the inside out."