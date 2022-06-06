UK school children to be fed bugs to stop climate change | 2 June 2022 | Scientists will use UK school children as guinea pigs, having organized workshops where bugs will be served as food to see their response to eating "alternative proteins." According to researchers, the pilot program will see four schools in Wales try to normalize eating bugs and hope to persuade parents to adopt the change of diet in the home to help promote a 'greener' United Kingdom by reducing meat consumption. Additionally, the insect product on the menu, VeXo, is conveniently designed to appear like minced meat, which will likely play a role in whether kids buy into it. According to Carl Evans, Headteacher of Roch Community Primary School in Pembrokeshire (one of the four schools that will soon feed students insects), he believes that children share his concerns over "sustainable development" -- I wonder why that is. [Do you think the elites are going to let their kids eat bugs? No, that's only for the peasants. Pitchfork time!]