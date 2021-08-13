UK to send 600 troops back to Afghanistan to aid evacuation | 12 Aug 2021 | The UK will deploy around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help Britons and local translators flee the country. Amid the Taliban's whirlwind advance, the US is also putting boots on the ground to assist with evacuations. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the deployment on Thursday, stating that the troops would "support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us." The troops, he said, would be in Afghanistan on a "short-term basis."