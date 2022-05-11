UK spies building secret 'terror army' in Ukraine - Grayzone | 4 Nov 2022 | UK military-intelligence operatives are reportedly working to create and train a covert terrorist force in Ukraine assigned to attack Russian targets in Crimea on behalf of the Kiev government. Working through a private British intelligence services firm called Prevail Partners, the operatives signed an agreement with the Odessa branch of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to build the so-called "partisan" terror army, The Grayzone reported on Thursday, citing leaked documents detailing the plans. The work is conducted in close coordination with the SSU and is possibly funded at least partly by Ukrainian oligarch Andrey Sadovoy, who is the mayor of Lviv and heads the country's TRK Lux media company. "Their plans called for the secret army to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance operations targeting Crimea...precisely the kind of attacks witnessed in past weeks," The Grayzone wrote.