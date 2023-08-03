UK woman arrested a second time for 'offense' of silently praying outside abortion clinic: 'This isn't 1984' --A pro-life activist arrested for the second time only weeks after the court cleared her of criminal charges for silently praying near an abortion facility | 7 March 2023 | A pro-life activist was arrested for the second time Tuesday for the "offense" of silently praying in her head near an abortion facility in a so-called censorship or "buffer zone" in Birmingham, England. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's arrest comes only weeks after the court cleared her of criminal charges for breaking a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which enforces a censorship zone around the abortion facility, according to an Alliance Defending Freedom UK press release. Bail conditions for Vaughan-Spruce prohibit her from entering the vicinity of the abortion facility which extends beyond the "buffer zone." [Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., scholar of nineteenth-century British Secularism: "It's clear that abortion is a sacrament in the New World Order, that a new inverted blasphemy law is in effect, and a war on belief is being conducted by the architects of the regime."]