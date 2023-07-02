Ukraine accused of chemical warfare --Toxic compounds have reportedly been used against Russian troops in Donbass | 6 Feb 2023 | Russian military commanders have reported that Ukrainian troops deployed a type of chemical weapon against their units in Donbass, according to a local official. Speaking to Russian television on Monday, Denis Pushilin, the acting governor of the Donetsk People's Republic, said his office has been receiving reports about possible chemical warfare "for at least two weeks." Ukrainian troops have reportedly been deploying "chemical compounds that make our military service members ill," he said. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, declined to discuss the allegation with journalists, saying that his office didn't have accurate information about the issue. He said the Russian military would pass such incidents up the chain of command and suggested contacting the Defense Ministry with further inquiries.