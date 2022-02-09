Ukraine admits bombing nuclear plant area --Kiev's General Staff now also says there are no Russian troops inside at the Zaporozhye facility | 2 Sept 2022 | The Ukrainian military publicly admitted striking the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in an official General Staff briefing on Friday. Previously, Kiev had claimed that Russian forces used the plant as a military base; now it says all troops have relocated due to the visit by IAEA inspectors. "In the areas of the settlements of Kherson and Energodar, accurate strikes by our troops destroyed three enemy artillery systems, as well as an ammunition depot and up to a company of personnel," said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the daily briefing. The military also claimed that, due to the arrival of the IAEA inspection team, the Russian “occupiers removed all military equipment from the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. About 100 units moved to the plant ‘Atom Energomash’ and the rest were dispersed in the nearest settlements.”