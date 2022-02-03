Ukraine asks ICANN to delete all Russian domains --Doing so would block about five million domains from the global internet, and would significantly affect Russia's ability to communicate online. | 1 March 2022 | In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, Mykhailo Fedorov, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Monday asked the head of DNS overlord ICANN to disable country code top-level domains associated with Russia. In an email, Fedorov asked Göran Marby, CEO of ICANN, to impose sanctions on Russia... Specifically, he has asked for the revocation of domains ".ru," ".рф," ".su," and others used by the Russian Federation, shutting down DNS root servers serving the Russian Federation, and contributing to the revocation of associated TLS/SSL certificates for those domains. Doing so would block about five million domains from the global internet, and would significantly affect Russia's ability to communicate online... The RIPE Network Coordination Center, the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia -- one of five RIRs that oversee Internet resource allocations -- rejected Fedorov's request to take down the Russian internet. Meanwhile, domain registrar Namecheap has sided with Ukraine, and advised customers in Russia to take their business elsewhere, citing [alleged] war crimes.