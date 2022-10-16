Ukraine attacked Donetsk with American missiles – mayor --HIMARS were used to strike the city's administration building, local authorities claim | 16 Oct 2022 | Ukrainian forces [Biden's Nazis, sociopaths, and terrorists] have carried out a strike on Donetsk using the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launch system, with one missile hitting the city administration building, local authorities claimed on Sunday. According to the territorial defense of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), four people were wounded during the shelling. Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of Donetsk, posted a video on his Telegram account depicting a pile of rubble around what appeared to be the city administration. Another clip uploaded by Kulemzin shows extensive damage to the building, as well as several wrecked and charred cars nearby.