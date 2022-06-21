Ukraine Bans Main Opposition Party, Seizes All Its Assets --'Beacon of democracy' cracks down on dissent. | 21 June 2022 | Ukrainian authorities have banned the country's main opposition party and seized all its assets, once again undermining the narrative that President Zelensky is presiding over a beacon of democracy. The country's Ministry of Justice announced the move via Facebook, revealing that the Opposition Platform -- For Life had been shut down and its assets, money and property transferred to the state. The party had previously had its operations suspended in March after it was accused of being complicit with Russia and being "anti-Ukrainian." The ban means that Zelensky's main political opposition has been eliminated. The OPPL was the second largest party in the country and its popularity surpassed that of Zelensky's Servant of the People party last year. Its leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who claims he is merely looking out for the interests of the Ukrainian people by seeking better relations with Russia, was placed under house arrest last month. The announcement said the party was suspected of acting to "undermine the sovereignty" of Ukraine, with authorities have already banned 10 other political opposition parties for the same reason. [WHY is the U.S. backing this corrupt dictatorship?]