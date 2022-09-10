U.S tax dollars funding straight-up terrorism: Ukraine behind terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge - Putin --The Russian Security Service (FSB) has identified the suspects behind the deadly explosion | 9 Oct 2022 | Ukrainian intelligence is behind the deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday following a report by the head of the national Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin. The attack was organized by the Ukrainian security services, which were "aided" by some Russian and foreign nationals, according to Bastrykin. The Investigative Committee head also said that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had identified suspects in the blast. The attack on the bridge was aimed at Russia's "critical infrastructure," Bastrykin said, adding that it was "an act of terrorism." According to Bastrykin, the truck that exploded on the bridge had arrived in Russia from Bulgaria through Georgia and Armenia.