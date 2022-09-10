Ukraine blows up border bridges with Belarus - Minsk --The move comes a day after Belarus accused Ukraine of plotting a strike on its territory | 9 Oct 2022 | Ukrainian forces have destroyed almost all bridges and mined the roads along the border with Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus, said on Sunday. Minsk has accused Kiev of planning imminent strikes on its territory. "Today, almost all border bridges have been blown up, and automobile and railway border routes are completely mined,” Lappo told Belarusian TV, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. Ukrainian forces have fortified the border "to the extent that they put anti-tank mines in three rows on the roads," Lappo said.