U.S. tax dollars at work: Ukraine bombs civilian targets in Russia - regional governor --The attack destroyed a school, a kindergarten and private houses, he claims | 21 Oct 2022 | Ukraine has again shelled Russia's Belgorod Region, the local governor announced on Friday. The attack was deliberately aimed at civilian infrastructure, the official added. Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel: "Thank God, there are no victims or wounded," explaining that residents of the targeted area had been evacuated the day before. Gladkov said local authorities continue to go from house to house in the village, trying to convince people to leave for their own safety. Later in the day, the governor gave details of another attack on an industrial complex in the same district, directly hit by a Ukrainian shell, causing a major fire. According to preliminary data, at least one woman was injured in the incident.