Ukraine bombs nuclear waste storage site - official --Rockets also targeted the cooling systems of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant | 16 Aug 2022 | The Ukrainian military has fired multiple rockets directly at coolant systems and nuclear waste storage site inside the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar, local government administration member Vladimir Rogov told Russian media on Tuesday. He warned that a successful strike may result in a radiation release equivalent to a "dirty bomb." "One of the guided missiles hit just ten meters" from the barrels with spent nuclear fuel, Rogov told Soloviev Live. "Others hit a bit farther away, 50 to 200 meters." Since the storage site is out in the open, any hit will result in the release of nuclear waste ranging from dozens to hundreds of kilograms and contamination of the area, the official explained. "In plain language, that would be like a dirty bomb," said Rogov.