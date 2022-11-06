Ukraine-bound arms ending up on black market, surfacing in Syria, says Russian envoy | 9 June 2022 | Military hardware originally supplied to Ukraine has already surfaced on the black market and is being re-routed to the Middle East, and to Idlib in Syria, in particular, Russia's chief delegate to the military security and arms control negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, revealed when speaking to the Rossiya-24 TV news channel Thursday. "The danger of small arms and other light weapons, especially Javelins, MANPADS and anti-tank weapons proliferating beyond the current conflict zones does exist. There has been evidence that these weapons have already surfaced on the black market and are being shipped to the Middle East, and to Idlib, in particular. We've already seen the footage," he said. Gavrilov pointed out that the Europeans failed to grasp that they are playing with fire. "After all, it can be used for terrorist purposes. Nevertheless, the deliveries continue," the diplomat noted.