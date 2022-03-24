Ukraine compares itself to Nazi Germany --The Ukrainian parliament equated its own struggles with those of the Third Reich | 23 March 2022 | Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday appealed again to the West to impose a "no-fly zone" over the country. However, the parliament raised eyebrows online by comparing the devastation suffered by its cities to that suffered by Nazi Germany during Allied bombing raids. The bizarre choice of comparison is the latest Nazi-related statement to come out of Kiev. An image posted to Twitter by Ukraine's "Verkhovna Rada" (parliament) portrays a bombed out building in Hamburg in 1943 alongside similar damage to the Ukrainian city of Kharkov in 2022. Bizarrely, the image shared by the parliament asks the same allies that bombed Hamburg in 1943 to fight on Ukraine's behalf today.