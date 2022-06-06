Ukraine: 'Constant' military aid needed from West until Russia defeated --Deputy defense minister says support 'cannot be a one-time thing, but something that continues until our victory' | 6 June 2022 | Ukraine's deputy defense minister stressed Sunday that the country needed continuous military support from Western countries until it defeated Moscow's forces, as the war continues. "We have already entered into a protracted war and we will need constant support," Ganna Malyar told local media. "The West must understand that its help cannot be a one-time thing, but something that continues until our victory," she added. The United States announced this week that long-range weapons were being sent to Ukraine as part of a $700-million package that includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition and helicopters. [This *utter and complete lunacy* of MY TAX DOLLARS funding the Nazis running Ukraine needs to END!]