Ukraine Crisis Giving Birth to Multipolar World Order: Read Putin's Full Speech on New Territories | 30 Sept 2022 | The Russian president, other senior officials, and the heads of the Donbass republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson gathered in the Kremlin on Friday to formalize the results of status referendums held between September 23-27, in which overwhelming majorities of voters expressed their support for their regions becoming part of Russia. Below is the full, unredacted, official Kremlin translation of President Vladimir Putin's historic speech before lawmakers in Moscow on Friday dedicated to the accession of four new regions into the Russian Federation: "Citizens of Russia, citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, deputies of the State Duma, senators of the Russian Federation, As you know, referendums have been held in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The ballots have been counted and the results have been announced. The people have made their unequivocal choice. Today we will sign treaties on the accession of the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye Region and Kherson Region to the Russian Federation..."