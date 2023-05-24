Ukraine cuts electricity to Europe's largest nuclear power plant - official --The Zaporozhye facility has been connected to an emergency backup after the Dnieper power line was shut down, management have claimed | 22 May 2023 | Russia's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located near the front line with Ukraine, has been cut off from its external energy supply. According to a message posted on the facility's official Telegram channel on Monday morning, the radiation level is "normal." Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of Zaporozhye Region, stated that diesel emergency power standby generators have been brought online to maintain the plant's operations after the Dnieper high-voltage power supply lines were cut off. According to Rogov, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom is responsible for the shutdown. The Zaporozhye power plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe...came under Russian control in February 2022. Zaporozhye Region became part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022.