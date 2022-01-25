Ukraine dismisses suggestions of imminent Russian invasion --An attack on Ukraine in the near future is unlikely, the country's defense minister said | 25 Jan 2022 | Despite increased fears over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is no indication that Moscow is planning to launch an offensive in the near future, the defense minister in Kiev said on Monday. Speaking to Ukrainian TV channel ICTV, owned by billionaire businessman Victor Pinchuk, Aleksey Reznikov dismissed the possibility of an impending Russian offensive. "As of today, the Russian Armed Forces have not formed a strike force that would suggest that they will go on an offensive tomorrow," he told the news channel, also rejecting suggestions that Moscow will invade on February 20, the day the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics end, calling the chances "not high."