Ukraine hits flood shelter with UK-supplied missiles - Kherson official --At least one person was killed, according to the acting governor of Russia's Kherson region | 11 June 2023 | Ukrainian forces have attacked several temporary shelters for people evacuated in the wake of the breach of the Kakhovka dam, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Saturday morning, sharing pictures of the devastated facility. The strike on the shelter on the left bank of the Dnieper River was carried out around 5am local time, allegedly using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, Saldo said in a statement. There was at least one casualty, a woman, according to preliminary information. The Black Sea village of Zhelezny Port also came under "fierce shelling" overnight, with a local hotel hosting the evacuees "destroyed," according to the official.