Ukraine keeps US in the dark on military operations – report --Kiev is refusing to share details of its operations with Washington, possibly manipulating info to maintain US arms flow | 8 June 2022 | The US government has better information on Russian troops in Ukraine than on Ukrainian forces, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials. Kiev is keeping its biggest military sponsor in the dark, possibly even misleading Washington to protect the generous flow of American military aid into the country, the newspaper claimed. According NYT sources, the Ukrainian government gives the US "few classified briefings or details about their operational plans" while the US intelligence community's capacity to collect data in Ukraine is limited, because its focus has long been on Russia. Ukrainian officials "do not want to present information that might encourage the United States and its other Western partners to slow the flow of arms," the newspaper said.