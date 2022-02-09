Ukraine launches raid near Zaporozhye nuclear plant - Russia --Two commando groups landed nearby while amphibious teams were intercepted en route, Moscow has said | 1 Sept 2022 | Ukraine deployed troops from several directions in an apparent attempt to capture the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced. In one incident, two separate "sabotage groups" with a total strength of up to 60 troops used seven speedboats to cross the Kakhovka Reservoir and land about three kilometers from the nuclear facility to the northeast early in the morning, according to the claim. The Ukrainian commandos were presumably hoping to capture the station from the Russian troops who are guarding it, but were blocked, the ministry indicted. The Russian military deployed attack helicopters to support the plant's guards, it added.