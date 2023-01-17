Ukraine may get another Patriot battery --Dutch PM promised to "join" the US and Germany on the "Patriot project" | 18 Jan 2023 | Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has announced that the Netherlands agreed to send Kiev one of its missile defense systems, even as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte remained extremely vague and avoided making any specific commitments. "We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project," Rutte told Joe Biden ahead of their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, offering no details besides that he already discussed the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Rutte previously told public broadcaster NOS that the "idea is not only training but also equipment," though the country's military has yet to review "what exactly we have, how can we ensure that it works well with the American and German systems."