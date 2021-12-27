Ukraine may strike Russia first at West's behest - MP --Opposition politician Mikhail Delyagin claims that Kiev is preparing to attack Russia. | 27 Dec 2021 | At the behest of the West, Ukraine may strike at Russia in February 2022 and launch an offensive in several directions, including in Crimea, an opposition MP in the Russian State Duma claimed on Sunday. According to RIA Novosti, the unlikely claim from Mikhail Delyagin suggested that, contrary to what has been reported by many Western publications, Russia could actually be the target of a military assault early next year. "There is a real threat of an attack on Russia. They are being prepared for it," Delyagin claimed. "Things are hard enough for them [in Ukraine] to keep people in line. The only way is war." According to the MP, the risk zone for invasion will be somewhere from early February to the end of March, and the Ukrainian troops could attack Crimea, as well as Rostov-on-Don, Belgorod, or Bryansk, three cities near the frontier.