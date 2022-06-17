Ukraine outlaws two more opposition parties --Shariy’s Party and Left Opposition bloc bring a total of banned political movements to nine | 16 June 2022 | Two more political parties, the Left Opposition bloc and Shariy's Party, have been banned by a Ukrainian court. Both featured on the list of the 11 parties and political movements suspended in March by Ukraine's national Security Council. Thursday's announcement brings the total of outlawed parties to nine. As Justice Minister Denis Malyuska explained, the two join other banned "pro-Russian" parties, activities of which were allegedly aimed at "undermining sovereignty" of Ukraine. [Why is the US funding the dictatorship in Ukraine?]