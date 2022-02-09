Ukraine planned to use IAEA team as 'human shields' – Russia | 1 Sept 2022 | Kiev forces wanted to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in a daring military raid and use the personnel of the UN nuclear watchdog as "human shields" to maintain control over the facility, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday. The botched raid came shortly before a team of experts with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – including the organization's head, Rafael Grossi - arrived at the plant for an inspection. According to the Russian military, multiple Ukrainian "saboteur groups" crossed the Kakhovka Reservoir in speedboats and barges near the plant early in the morning, but were intercepted and destroyed by Russian troops and National Guard forces. "Obviously, if the operation of the Kiev regime to seize the station was a success, the head of the IAEA, [Rafael] Grossi, and the experts of the mission would become a 'human shield' for Ukrainian saboteurs to prevent any attempts to destroy them by the Russian armed forces," the Russian MoD said in a statement.