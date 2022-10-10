The U.S. is backing a full-blown totalitarian Nazi regime: Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev --A bill approved by the Verkhovna Rada will finally finish off freedom of speech in Ukraine | 9 Oct 2022 | While fierce battles continue to rage between the Ukrainian and Russian armies in Donbass, Kherson Region, and Zaporozhye, the Kiev regime is busy eradicating the last vestiges of freedom of speech in the country. On August 30, Ukraine's rubber-stamp parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a bill on the media at the first reading. Despite the numerous changes that the 300-page document has undergone since President Vladimir Zelensky's team developed and submitted it a few years ago, its essence remains unchanged. If it becomes law, the authorities' power over virtually all outlets will be essentially limitless. The main danger this bill presents is that it grants government agencies the authority to block internet resources without any court proceedings, and revoke licenses from broadcast and print media solely on the basis of complaints. This huge power would be vested in the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.