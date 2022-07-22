Ukraine to punish own citizens for getting Russian passports | 22 July 2022 | Trying to obtain Russian citizenship as a Ukrainian could soon become a criminal offense, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereschuk revealed on Friday. In a Telegram post, Vereschuk said that the matter had previously been discussed during a closed interdepartmental meeting. "Work on the draft law continues, there will be discussions, but the direction has been determined," the deputy prime minister said. On June 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting all Ukrainians the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure.