Ukraine regime restricts use of 'Z' and 'V' on car plates | 29 April 2023 | Ukraine's dictatorship has restricted use of the 'Z' and 'V' symbols in personalized license plates, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Friday. The two letters are commonly associated with the "Russian aggression" against Ukraine, the ministry asserted, explaining the measure. While the letters were not subjected to a blanket ban, they cannot be used from now on as standalone symbols on a plate or as a substitute for similar-sounding Cyrillic letters in words. The 'Z' and 'V' letters originally appeared as tactical markings used on equipment by various groupings of Russian troops at the start of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022. Their use as symbols subsequently went viral, surfacing on assorted merchandise and memorabilia related to the ongoing military operation.