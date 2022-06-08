

Ukraine risking another Chernobyl - Russia --Moscow has accused Kiev of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant | 6 Aug 2022 | Russia has urged the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to make Ukraine stop the "shelling" of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Moscow accused Ukrainian troops of firing artillery shells at the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant in the country’s southern Zaporozhye Region on Friday. The plant was seized by Russian forces in late February, when Moscow launched its military campaign in the neighboring country. The facility continues to operate with Ukrainian staff under Russian control. Igor Vishnevetsky, a senior non-proliferation and arms control official at the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that the shelling of the plant risks triggering an event similar to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.