Ukraine, Russia Agree on 'Humanitarian Corridors' for Civilians | 3 March 2022 | The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations on Thursday ended without a ceasefire agreement, but the two sides agreed to set up humanitarian and evacuation corridors, according to a top Ukrainian official. Ukraine's presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the two sides will together provide humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, deliver food, and deliver medicine to areas with heavy fighting across the country... The first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday resulted in no progress. The announcement comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country's military has offered safe corridors to civilians to allow them to leave.