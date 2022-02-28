Ukraine-Russia negotiations have reached 'certain decisions' --Ceasefire talks hosted by Belarus adjourn for consultations | 28 Feb 2022 | Moscow and Kiev have found certain things that could be agreed on during the ceasefire talks hosted by Belarus and will return for consultations before the next round, both delegations told reporters after the talks ended on Monday. The main purpose of the talks was to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine, said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two sides have identified a number of priority topics, on which "certain solutions have been outlined," he added. The two delegations found points on which common positions could be reached, confirmed Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.