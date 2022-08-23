Ukraine shells apartment complex in Donetsk - mayor --A residential building took a "direct hit," mayor Alexey Kulemzin said | 23 Aug 2022 | Ukrainian troops have shelled residential buildings in Donetsk using NATO-supplied 155mm caliber artillery, city officials claimed on Tuesday. An apartment complex in the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) "took a direct hit," Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on Telegram. Three civilians were killed, Kulemzin added. A video posted on social media shows gray smoke rising from what appears to be a building in Donetsk.