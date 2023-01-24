Ukraine storing weapons at nuclear plants - Russia --Kiev is using the facilities as cover for stockpiles of Western-made munitions, Moscow's foreign intelligence chief says | 23 Jan 2023 | Ukrainian forces are storing Western-supplied missiles and artillery shells in nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday. He claimed that Kiev has been using the plants as cover for ammunition stockpiles. "There is credible information that Ukrainian troops are stockpiling the Western-supplied weapons and ammunition on the territory of nuclear power plants," Naryshkin said, according to a statement on the intelligence service's website. He added that the armaments include rockets for US-made HIMARS launchers and missiles used by foreign air defense systems, as well as "large-caliber artillery shells." According to Naryshkin, several cars loaded with "lethal cargo" were delivered by rail to the Rovno Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine during the last week of December alone.