Ukraine's attempt at counter-offensive has failed - Russia --Kiev's troops suffered great losses in a failed attack on Kherson ordered by President Zelensky, Moscow claims | 29 Aug 2022 | Ukraine’s much-heralded "counter-offensive" in Kherson has "failed miserably," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, listing the losses suffered by Kiev at the end of the day. Ukrainian forces attempted to attack in three directions on orders of President Vladimir Zelensky but made no gains, Moscow said. Russian troops caused "great losses" to the Ukrainian attackers during the day's battles, including 26 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, nine more armored vehicles, two SU-25 ground-attack jets and more than 560 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday evening.