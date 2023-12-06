Ukraine's state-backed 'kill list' celebrates Berlusconi's death --The infamous "Mirotvorets" website has marked Italy's former PM as "self-liquidated" | 12 June 2023 | The notorious website that hosts the database of Ukraine's supposed state enemies rejoiced over the death of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Monday, having branded him an ally of "Russian occupiers." "Mirotvorets"(Peacemaker) [in reality, CIA-backed terrorists, sociopaths, and scum-bags] accused Berlusconi of being "an accomplice of the Russian-fascist invaders and terrorists" in their "crimes against Ukraine," in particular for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yalta, Crimea, in 2015. On Monday, following the news of Berlusconi's passing, the website put a flashing banner on top of his entry, crossed his portrait with the red letters "liquidated" and marked him as "self-liquidated on June 12, 2023." "Mirotvorets" is reportedly the brainchild of Anton Gerashchenko, who currently serves as an adviser to Kiev's interior ministry. As its location, the website lists Warsaw, Poland, and Langley, Virginia - the headquarters of the CIA.