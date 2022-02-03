Ukrainian animal sanctuary evacuates animals to Polish zoo - report | 2 March 2022 | According to a Polish zoo, a miracle has occurred. Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, people across the country have been evacuating their families as best as they can. For one animal sanctuary near the country's capital, its primary goal is to get its animals to safety. The Zoo Poznan, in Poland, posted to Facebook that it is expecting a group of animals to arrive from Kyiv, after it had received reports that the animals may have been in danger. Fortunately, it seems that everything has worked out. Earlier today, the zoo posted an update stating that the animals are still alive.